SALT LAKE CITY — The United States is full of people touting their family and faith.

A new report from The New York Times’ Upshot asked 2,204 Americans to list the three identities that meant the most to them.

Family status and religion ranked as the value that Americans deemed as most important.

Here’s a breakdown:

39 percent said family status was the most important.

said family status was the most important. 16 percent said religion was the most important.

said religion was the most important. 8 percent said gender and age were the most important.

said gender and age were the most important. 7 percent said occupation and nationality were most important.

said occupation and nationality were most important. 3 percent said political party was most important.

said political party was most important. Family status topped the list of identities seen as very important.

topped the list of identities seen as very important. Religion finished fourth on the very important list.

Why it matters: The New York Times hammered on the idea that politics and partisanship don’t mean as much to American identity as we think. But it’s these other factors — family, religion or gender — that impact how we view partisanship.

“That means that while people may not explicitly prioritize their politics when asked to describe themselves, these other identities now offer a clearer window into their politics. Today, a white Christian Southerner is highly likely to be a Republican. A nonreligious, nonwhite woman is highly likely to be a Democrat. ‘Identity politics,’ even without explicitly mentioning politics at all, can apply to either group.”

