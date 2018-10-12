SALT LAKE CITY — CNN’s Richard Quest flew on the world’s longest nonstop flight from Singapore to New York this week.

In a live blog for CNN, Quest explained that the flight, which was done by Singapore Airlines, lasted 17 hours and covered more than 16,700 kilometers in the sky.

The flight’s path went from the northern Pacific Ocean, over Alaska, through northern Canada and then into New York.

Two teams, which each have a captain and first officer, shared the flying responsibilities.

The two teams change every three to five hours. When not flying the plane, the other team will find time to sleep.

The flight landed after more than 17 hours in the air on Friday morning.

The completion of Singapore Airlines' inaugural nonstop service from Singapore to New York ushers in an exciting new era for long haul travel. CNN's @richardquest explains why: https://t.co/17gQ4zZMnq pic.twitter.com/XBi9209mH3 — CNN Travel (@CNNTravel) October 12, 2018

Read more: See all the highlights from the flight at CNN.