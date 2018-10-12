PROVO — Brigham Young University will increase tuition for undergraduate and graduate students by 3 percent for the 2019-20 academic year.

The increase is intended to cover cost for supplies, library and laboratory materials and travel.

Undergraduate tuition will go up by $85 per semester, from $2,810 to $2,895, while graduate tuition will increase $105 per semester, from $3,540 to $3,645. Law and graduate Marriott School of Management students will pay $6,725 per semester, an increase of $195 from last year's rate of $6,530.

Undergraduate tuition for spring and summer terms will also increase from $1,405 to $1,448, or $43 more. Spring/summer 2019 rates for graduate students will be $1,823, an increase of $53.

Students who are not members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pay twice the listed tuition rates, and 2019-20 rates will also reflect the 3 percent increase.

Nonmember undergraduates will pay $5,790, an increase of $170; graduate nonmembers will pay $7,290, an increase of $210; and nonmember law and business graduate students will pay $13,450, an increase of $390.