SALT LAKE CITY — Eleven state court judges from across the state, a Utah Court of Appeals judge, and a Utah Supreme Court justice will receive Judicial Excellence Awards during Friday’s Utah State Bar litigation section conference in Moab.

The awards, which are voted on by the 2,000-plus members of the litigation section of the Utah State Bar, recognize judges “who promote an orderly and civil litigation process and have demonstrated exemplary character and competence in performing their judicial duties.”

The honorees are: 1st District Judge Thomas Willmore; 2nd District Judges Glen Dawson and Thomas Kay; 3rd District Judges Royal Hansen, Todd Shaughnessy and Andrew Stone; 4th District Judges Jennifer Brown, Lynn Davis and Roger Griffin; 5th District Judge Eric Ludlow; 8th District Judge Samuel Chiara; Utah Appeals Court Judge Gregory Orme; and Utah Supreme Court Justice Deno Himonas.

In addition, Kate Conyers, a public defender with the Salt Lake Legal Defender Association, will receive the Litigator’s Cup, which is passed year to year to a member of the litigation section that has made significant contributions to advance the section’s mission.