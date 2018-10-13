Hawaii (6-1) at BYU (3-3)

Kickoff: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. MDT

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium (64,725)

Surface: Natural grass

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: KSL 1160AM/102.7 FM

Series: BYU leads, 22-8

Weather: Clear skies, temperatures in the 40s at kickoff.

Ticket information

Transportation: UTA information

THE STAKES

For Hawaii … The Warriors are off to a surprising 6-1 start and looking to get bowl eligible with a win Saturday.

For BYU … The Cougars are looking to end a two-game losing streak and earn a Homecoming victory.

THE TRENDS

For Hawaii … The Warriors have never won in Provo. Hawaii is 0-9 against BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

For BYU … The Cougars have been outscored 80-27 the past two weeks and now face another high-scoring opponent. BYU is 3-6 at home the past two seasons.

THE CRYSTAL BALL

For Hawaii … The Warriors are motivated and confident and looking to make history by beating BYU in Provo for the first time. If they can get out to a big lead in the first half, like Washington and Utah State did the past two weeks, the Cougars will be in serious trouble.

For BYU … Can the Cougars play with passion and intensity at home — something that has been missing for a while? BYU has been outscored 38-7 in the first quarter this season. Therefore, the Cougars are hoping for a fast start.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Marco Garcia Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald looks for a receiver during the second quarter against Rice in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Cole McDonald, Hawaii quarterback: The sophomore is No. 2 nationally in passing with 2,100 yards and he’s thrown for 24 touchdowns and two interceptions. He missed last week’s game against Wyoming with a knee injury but is expected to start Saturday.

Zach Wilson, BYU quarterback: Wilson is expected to make his first start for BYU. He would be only the seventh true freshman to start a game in school history. Can the dual-threat QB give the sputtering Cougar offense a much-needed spark?

KEY MATCHUP

BYU’s running backs vs. Hawaii’s front seven: The Cougars' run game has been awful the past two weeks. Can BYU re-establish the run against the Warriors? Running back Squally Canada, the Cougars’ leading rusher, is injured and may not be available to play.

QUOTABLE

"(McDonald) looked fine. He went through the whole practice. With a week off, I think he's got some things to clean up, but you know, he looked like he was ready to go.”

— Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich

“Football is about adjustments. Having the ability to adjust is the most important thing. Whether it’s during a drive, after a drive or after a series is complete, or at halftime. You’re always looking at ways to adjust, defensively, offensively and special teams.”

— BYU coach Kalani Sitake

NEXT UP

BYU has a bye next week. Hawaii hosts Nevada Oct. 20.

BYU SCHEDULE

Sept. 1 — BYU 28, Arizona 23

Sept. 8 — California 21, BYU 18

Sept. 15 — BYU 24, Wisconsin 21

Sept. 22 — BYU 30, McNeese State 3

Sept. 29 —Washington 35, BYU 7

Oct. 5 — Utah State 45, BYU 20

Oct. 13 — Hawaii (8:15 p.m., ESPN2)

Oct. 27 — Northern Illinois (TBA)

Nov. 3 — at Boise State (TBA/ESPN Networks)

Nov. 10 — at UMass (10 a.m./TBA)

Nov. 17 — New Mexico State (TBA)

Nov. 24 — at Utah (TBA)

All times Mountain