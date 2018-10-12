SALT LAKE CITY ― Disney’s plans for a new 700-room luxury hotel located in the Downtown Disney shopping center just got the ax.

According to The San Bernardino Sun, Disneyland decided to pull the plug after the city of Anaheim, California, eliminated a tax rebate agreement toward the company that was worth $267 million.

The article lists several ways the new change in plans will affect visitors to the theme park. We’ve listed a few below.

Less space to accommodate Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Marvel Universe crowds

With new “parks” opening up in Disneyland and California Adventure during the summer of 2019, large crowds are expected. The new hotel would have helped to house the influx of park guests.

Fewer rooms, higher prices

With increased demand for hotel rooms and the number of Disney hotels remaining at three, guests can expect a price increase when trying to book a night in Anaheim.

Theme park crowding

The effects of the Downtown Disney hotel being canceled aren’t all negative. One less hotel means fewer theme park visitors and therefore less congestion in the already-crowded park and shopping center.

Read more about the impact of Disneyland's plans at The Sun's website.