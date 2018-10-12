SALT LAKE CITY — Netflix is going unscripted.

The streaming video service company announced its first unscripted music show today called “Westside."

The series drops Nov. 9 and will include eight episodes.

What’s it about?: The series will follow nine aspiring music artists, including former “American Idol” contestant Pia Toscano, as they pursue a career in the music business.

Why it’s different: The show will show both raw footage of the nine artists and music videos created by the artists. The show will include 20 original songs that center around the show’s themes and arcs, according to Variety.

Why it matters: First, the show will take a different approach to success in the music industry, according to Variety:

“The production quality of the series’ cinema-verite approach, along with a gritty, unfiltered look at the reality of struggle for success in Hollywood, makes ‘Westside’ the polar opposite of the sanitized fantasy-like ‘Cinderella’ story approach of a show like ‘American Idol.’”

Second, the show represents a change of pace for Netflix, which has never aired a raw, unscripted series on its platform.

Here’s Tom Corson, the co-chairman and COO of Warner Bros. Records, which will deliver the soundtrack for the show.