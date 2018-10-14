"BIBLE VERSES THAT EVERY SUCCESSFUL LDS MISSIONARY NEEDS TO KNOW," by Michael Grant, Cedar Fort, $17.99, 262 pages (nf)

Michael Grant, author of "Bible Verses Every Successful LDS Missionary Needs to Know," was considering becoming a Catholic priest when he met missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

At first, it seemed they would never find common religious ground. But when the missionaries brought a member of their ward to Grant's lessons, everything changed. The member had a thorough knowledge of the Bible, a religious text of which Grant already had a testimony. As the member taught Grant the principles of the restored gospel from the Bible, Grant's testimony of Jesus Christ and the Bible expanded to include a testimony of the Book of Mormon, Joseph Smith and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Fifty years later, Grant began compiling a reference book for missionaries to teach investigators like him — those with a strong love for and knowledge of the Bible. "Bible Verses Every Successful LDS Missionary Needs to Know" is the result.

The book is organized into 51 chapters. Each chapter covers a specific topic or principle and includes the following sections: Scriptures used to substantiate a certain principle and scriptures that clarify this principle.

At the end of the book, three appendices provide extra context and advice for teaching the gospel.

While it isn't part of the missionary reference library, that does not preclude the book's use by teens and young adults preparing for missions and member missionaries. In either case, "Bible Verses" will be a valuable resource.

Grant was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1966. He has owned and started businesses in the fields of aviation, electronics and finance. He and his wife live in Murrieta, California.