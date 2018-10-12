SALT LAKE CITY — We have our first teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action “Aladdin.”

Disney released the first teaser trailer to the movie Thursday night during the Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants football game.

Watch below:

What’s next: “Aladdin” will arrive May 24, 2019.

What it shows: Nothing much. Anyone who has seen the animated version of “Aladdin” won’t be surprised by any of the footage. We get a wide shot of the desert, a glimpse at the small Cave of Wonders, and one final look at Aladdin (Mena Massoud), who is grabbing the genie-filled lamp.

Why it matters: “Aladdin” is the latest Disney animated flick to receive a live-action remake. “Lion King” will debut in July 2019. Last year, “Beauty and the Beast” was one of those films. A “Little Mermaid” remake is in development, too. Lady Gaga is rumored to be involved.

What else?: On Wednesday, Disney shared the poster for the upcoming film, which showed the famous lamp sitting on top of a stone.

Check out the new poster for Disney’s #Aladdin as debuted by #WillSmith.🧞‍♂️

See the first look tomorrow! In theaters May 24th, 2019. pic.twitter.com/azcaiXPZcX — Disney’s Aladdin (@disneyaladdin) October 11, 2018

“Aladdin” stars Will Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Massoud as Aladdin. Marwan Kenzari will play the villainous Jafar.