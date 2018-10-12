Utah State's men's and women's cross-country teams, currently nationally ranked at No. 31 and No. 20, respectively, will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to compete in the Pre-Nationals race on Saturday.

Competing at Wisconsin's Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course, the Aggies will join 35 men's and women's teams at a preview of the upcoming NCAA Championships that will be held on the same course on Nov. 17.

“This weekend is big for both of our teams,” said second-year USU head coach Artie Gulden. “Each race will be very competitive and feature top teams in the country, but we will also see a lot of teams from our conference and region. We are ready to perform well, and if we are able to execute, then both teams will do great.”

The seeded women's race will start at 9:45 a.m. MT, followed by the men's seeded race at 10:30 a.m. Then, remaining runners will compete in unseeded races for the women and men at noon and 12:45 p.m., respectively.

At the meet, the Aggie men will face tough competition, as top-seeded Northern Arizona, No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Stanford, No. 9 Colorado State, No. 11 Colorado, No. 13 Oregon, No. 15 Southern Utah, No. 20 Michigan, No. 22 Ole Miss and No. 26 NC State will all compete. From the Mountain Region, Idaho State, Utah Valley and Wyoming will run as well.

The women will join No. 2 BYU, No. 4 Portland, No. 8 Syracuse, No. 9 Purdue, No. 10 Air Force, No. 12 Washington, No. 17 Washington State, No. 21 Indiana and No. 25 UCLA in a stacked race. From the Mountain Region, Montana State, New Mexico and Weber State will also run.

At last year's Pre-National meet, All-American Dillon Maggard placed fifth out of 282 runners with a time of 23:12.1, foreshadowing his eventual All-American performance at the NCAA Championships. As a team, the Utah State men placed sixth out of 41. On the women's side, seniors Alyssa Snyder and Kashley Carter placed ninth and 46th with times of 20:03.0 and 20:42.74, respectively.

For fans who are able to attend the meet, there is a $10 per car parking fee. For subscribers to FloTrack.org, there will be a live stream and live results.