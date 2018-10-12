SALT LAKE CITY ― Earlier this month, the combination of an earthquake and a tsunami led to a riot and subsequent jailbreak of 360 inmates at Indonesia's Donggala District Prison.

An article recently published by NPR’s Julie McCarthy both recounts what led up to the jailbreak and explains why some of the inmates are now reporting back to the prison.

McCarthy recently traveled to the damaged prison and spoke to Warden Safiuddin, head of the Donggala Prison, who described the mayhem of the prison break.

But now, McCarthy reports, about 80 inmates are returning. They report to Warden Safiuddin every other day.

Mohammad Taris, one of the freed prisoners of the destroyed correctional facility, is one of the returning inmates. He initially left to go check on his grown sons and make sure they were OK.

Now he reports back to Donggala regularly and is determined to complete the last seven months of his sentence.

“‘I want to obey the law. Obey the law,’ he said. ‘With a clear conscience, and without pressure from anyone, I will report here.’”

