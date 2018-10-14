This year I had an enlightening encounter with our messed-up health care system.

On Memorial Day, I was playing basketball and injured my foot. Let’s call it the “Taysom Hill injury.” The more technical term is a Lisfranc injury. The severity of such mishaps can range from sprains to fractures and dislocations. In my case, the first two metatarsals were displaced, and the cuneiform bone was cracked. Pretty serious. I now have a plate and seven screws to hold all the pieces together.

The foot is healing fine, but my encounter with the American health care system leaves me both amazed and baffled. The knowledge and technology we have is impressive, and so is our messed-up, profit-oriented medical industry. I use that word intentionally, because it really is an industry. It’s not a sector of society aimed at providing a public good, like, say, education (although some would like to see education become an industry too).

The real shock came when I received the itemized bill from Intermountain Healthcare for my morning in the operating room. The doctor’s bill was actually quite reasonable, but let me share with you a few of the highlights from the hospital’s “Itemized Statement of Services.” The prices I will list are what IHC billed my insurance. What the insurance paid was, of course, a fair bit lower, since the hospital was in their network. If I didn’t have insurance, I would be responsible for the full amount.

The hospital billed the insurance about $25,460 for “medical supplies.” The operating room, by contrast, was a mere $7,547.40. The total charges amounted to $35,542.13, 70 percent of which was for medical supplies. I wondered what on earth could be that expensive. Well, the itemized bill explained it.

The plate (Plate Ankle Lapidus CP 0 Offset) was billed at $5,332.32. I have to wonder about the 32 cents. Really? They couldn’t round it to $5,330? One of the seven screws was billed at $2,852.28. Three other screws were $907.39 each. The others were only $653.86. The Home Depot apparently doesn’t carry these screws. The hospital also billed for a pin, three reamers, a K-wire and other odds and ends. One of the reamers was billed at $2,219.32. And some sort of unthreaded guidewire came in at $2,935.68. I asked the doctor what on earth that was. “I don’t know,” he said. “I didn’t use it.”

The item on this itemized statement that had me scratching my head, though, was the “Bit Screwdriver T8 AO Quick Coup.” Yes, my insurance got billed $2,201.76 for a screwdriver. I can’t help but wonder why. Don’t they do surgeries like this rather frequently? Don’t they have a screwdriver in the drawer from the last surgery like mine? Couldn’t they sterilize it and reuse it? If not, then I want that screwdriver. I mean, they obviously don’t need it. I asked the doctor for it. He just laughed, but hey, that screwdriver is a testament to the insanity of the American health care system. I’d bet even the military doesn’t pay that much for a screwdriver. And if they did, they’d probably use it at least twice.

The doctor explained that he has to buy a kit for the surgery. It includes all kinds of stuff, some of which he doesn’t even use. And $2,200 screwdrivers are apparently thrown away. He complained about the medical supply industry and pharmaceuticals. That’s where people really get ripped off, he said. Why? Because health care has become an industry, and profit drives everything. Market forces are almost irrelevant in health care, for reasons too involved to explain here. But that’s why we need to get the profit motive out of health care and go to a single-payer system like almost all other countries, a system focused more on patient care than on profit.