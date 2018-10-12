Chris O'Meara, AP
A roof over a boat storage building is collapsed following Hurricane Michael on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Panama City Beach, Fla. Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds and a storm surge of 9 feet. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 12.

What you need to know:

UVU students and staff helped girls across the world attend school for International Day of the Girl. Here’s how.

BYU’s Zach Wilson’s move to debut as starting quarterback brings one absolute piece of the puzzle, according to Deseret News sports writer Dick Harmon. Read more.

Sexually transmitted diseases are treatable and preventable. So why are more people getting them? Read more.

An Arizona man has been sent to prison for killing a youth ranch counselor. Read more.

Photos and videos show mass destruction from the ‘monstrous’ Tropical Storm Michael in Florida. Read more.

Can Utah football’s offense keep rolling against Arizona after victory over Stanford? Here’s our take.

What’s popular:

A look at the weekend

National headlines:

  • About 1M without power after Hurricane Michael shreds electric grids; towns flattened [Fox News]
  • Turkey has 'shocking' audio and visual evidence of Saudi journalist's murder [CNN]
  • Washington state abolishes death penalty [BBC News]
  • Pentagon grounds all F-35 fighter jets following crash — latest issue for costly program [NBC News]
  • Scientists grow human eye parts to determine how we see in color [CNET]
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
