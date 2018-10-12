SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 12.
What you need to know:
UVU students and staff helped girls across the world attend school for International Day of the Girl. Here’s how.
BYU’s Zach Wilson’s move to debut as starting quarterback brings one absolute piece of the puzzle, according to Deseret News sports writer Dick Harmon. Read more.
Sexually transmitted diseases are treatable and preventable. So why are more people getting them? Read more.
An Arizona man has been sent to prison for killing a youth ranch counselor. Read more.
Photos and videos show mass destruction from the ‘monstrous’ Tropical Storm Michael in Florida. Read more.
Can Utah football’s offense keep rolling against Arizona after victory over Stanford? Here’s our take.
What’s popular:
- 'The sex talk' shouldn't be a one-time event. A BYU expert says try this instead
- 6 things you may be wondering about the new Sunday worship schedule for Latter-day Saints
- Elusive feral dog that developed 'love of blood' spotted, killed
- What Hawaii media are saying about the BYU football game
- In our opinion: Voting 'no' on Prop 2, seeking compromise legislation shows the nation the Utah way
A look at the weekend
- Your Weekend: If you’ve got a good boy, go fetch this Utah dog gathering
- Movie review: Visually spectacular ‘First Man’ may be one of the best movies you’ll see this year
- Need a romantic balcony set? Utah Opera has you — and the country's opera companies — covered
- Court Mann: If you think the future is fixed, you haven’t been following ranch dressing
National headlines:
- About 1M without power after Hurricane Michael shreds electric grids; towns flattened [Fox News]
- Turkey has 'shocking' audio and visual evidence of Saudi journalist's murder [CNN]
- Washington state abolishes death penalty [BBC News]
- Pentagon grounds all F-35 fighter jets following crash — latest issue for costly program [NBC News]
- Scientists grow human eye parts to determine how we see in color [CNET]