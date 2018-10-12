SALT LAKE CITY — A Florida family received a paw-full of a surprise thanks to Hurricane Michael.

On Thursday morning, ABC News reporter Rob Marciano showed off four baby kittens that had been rescued in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

Marciano said he spoke with a family that stayed in Florida for the storm. When the family’s roof collapsed, the four kittens fell from the ceiling into their kitchen.

💗💗💗💗@RobMarciano holds 4 kittens who fell out of the ceiling to the surprise of homeowners in Panama City, FL who were riding out #HurricaneMichael. https://t.co/22EMWM049j pic.twitter.com/Csx8AwHzgx — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 11, 2018

"They didn't even know that they were alive up there," Marciano said.

"They're cold, they're frightened, they're hungry," Marciano said. "So we just got them, we're going to try to get them a little more comfortable, but oh my — they're so cute."

Marciano reached out for help on Twitter.

"I need to hear from any animal rescue org that's in the storm zone," he wrote. "(These) little buggers need food & shelter ASAP."

This little buggers need food & shelter ASAP. Please help! @bestfriends pic.twitter.com/GRtV8v2IdD — Rob Marciano (@RobMarciano) October 11, 2018

The mother was not found.

Marciano said the cats should be named after coffee — Mocha, Cappuccino, Latte and Espresso — because they’ve been sleeping on a coffee tray, according to ABC-11.

According to Business Insider, the organization Best Friends offered resources for those who find stray animals in the aftermath of storms.