SALT LAKE CITY — It’s time for another glimpse into a robot-controlled future (assuming we make it there).

Boston Dynamics released a video Thursday of its bipedal Atlas robot, which is designed to look like a humanoid.

  • In the video, the robot hops over a log and jumps to the top of staggered boxes.
  • The Verge reported that the robot-building company “will definitely win the first Robot Ninja Warrior.”

A look at the future: Videos from Boston Dynamics have circulated on the internet for months.

  • In November 2017, Boston Dynamics shared a video of a dog-like robot washing dishes.
