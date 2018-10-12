1 of 2
SALT LAKE CITY — It's time for another glimpse into a robot-controlled future (assuming we make it there).
Boston Dynamics released a video Thursday of its bipedal Atlas robot, which is designed to look like a humanoid.
- In the video, the robot hops over a log and jumps to the top of staggered boxes.
- The Verge reported that the robot-building company “will definitely win the first Robot Ninja Warrior.”
Watch the video below.
A look at the future: Videos from Boston Dynamics have circulated on the internet for months.
- In February 2018, the company shared video of two dog-like robots opening doors for each other.
- In November 2017, Boston Dynamics shared a video of a dog-like robot washing dishes.