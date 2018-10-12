BYU's Anastasia Abramyan won her round of 32 match, and all three of the Cougars doubles teams won consolation matches in the ITA Mountain Region Tournament on Thursday.

“Today was a good day in Las Vegas,” BYU head coach Holly Parkinson Hasler said. “We won some of our matches, but we also lost some of them. Everyone showed progress and fought their hardest. I’m proud of my team today.”

Abramyan recorded her second win of the tournament, a 6-2, 7-6 victory over Adriana Gergelyova from the University of Nevada. However, in her third match of the tournament, she lost to Anna Riedmiller from the University of Denver, 4-6, 2-6.

All three doubles teams also pulled out wins in their consolation matches. Taylah Beckman and Samantha Smith took a 6-4 win against Megan Poe and Hristina Cvetkovic from the University of Idaho. Kate Cusick and Madeline Almeida achieved a 7-6 win over New Mexico’s Chloe Gavino and Gavi Kalaga. Abramyan and Malykh also pulled out a win against Idaho’s Madison Fenske and Melissa Coburn by default.

Smith and Almeida, who were still in the main singles draw, both suffered losses in the second round of matches Thursday. BYU's Smith lost to Denver's Biana Mok, 1-6, 3-6, while teammate Almeida suffered a loss to NAU’s Chiara Tomasetti in straight sets, 0-6, 0-6.

Tournament play continues Friday with the Cougars participating in singles and doubles consolation matches.