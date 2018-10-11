SACRAMENTO — Quin Snyder playfully went along when asked why his team didn’t just spend the next few days in Sacramento since the Jazz will be playing here again next week for their season opener.

“We’ve got too many guys with little kids,” he said. “We’d also have some unhappy wives . . . mine included.”

Derrick Favors, the longest-tenured Jazz player, echoed his coach, saying, “I’m sure Sacramento has a lot to offer, but for me personally I want to get back home and see my family and my kids. I want to get back to the house.”

The Jazz had the unusual circumstance of playing the same team in the same place for their final preseason game as for their season opener, which will be Wednesday night at the Golden 1 Center.

Both coaches said it was unusual to be playing the same team just a few days apart.

Kings coach Dave Joerger said because the Jazz were more experienced “they could hold back more of their stuff.”

However, of his own team, he said, “We’ve got pretty remedial, basic stuff we need to get better at so tonight is the same as (next week). This is a year of development for us trying to get guys better. I have a pretty good idea of what we want to do and not just for opening night, ours is a long view of the season and the development of our players.”

Jazz coach Quin Snyder didn’t think much about having to play the same team twice in a week, saying simply, “We always want to get something out of a game. I want to see us compete.”

UNBEATEN AGAIN: For the second year in a row, the Jazz have gone unbeaten in the preseason at 5-0. Only one other time in their 45-year history have the Jazz gone undefeated in preseason play, in 2010-11 when they were 8-0.

Most years the Jazz have played eight preseason games before the NBA cut back a couple of years ago. Twice have the Jazz gone 7-1, in 1994-95 and 2003-04. Twice the Jazz played just two preseason games, in the lockout years of 1998-99 and 2011-12, when they went 1-1.

In previous seasons under Snyder, the Jazz went 5-3 in 2014-15, 3-4 in 2015-16 and 3-3 in 2016-17.

INJURY UPDATE: The Jazz have stayed healthy for the most part throughout the preseason. Raul Neto has been out the whole time with a right hamstring injury. He was re-evaluated earlier this week and will be out for at least two weeks at which time he will be re-evaluated again.

Isaac Haas, the 7-2 center from Purdue, who was signed by the Jazz on Aug. 16, but isn’t expected to make the final roster, underwent successful right knee arthroscopic surgery earlier this week.

JAZZ NOTES: Besides Wednesday night’s opener, the Jazz will play the Kings on Nov. 21 at home and at the Golden 1 Center again on Nov. 25. The fourth game between the two teams won’t be until April 5 at Vivint Arena . . . Jazz guards Grayson Allen and Raul Neto will host an all-girls basketball clinic for 60 players from area high schools at the West High School Field House on Friday. The clinic will run from 4-5:30 p.m., with the players in attendance from 4:30-5:30 p.m. . . . The Kings have two of Allen’s former teammates on their roster: Harry Giles, who played in 2016-17, and Marvin Bagley III, who played in 2017-18 . . . Dante Exum picked up a technical in the fourth quarter for protesting a non-foul call.