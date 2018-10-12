Utah State sophomore Alexandra Pisareva went 2-0 in singles, highlighting the Aggies' success at the ITA Regionals in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday.

Pisareva had a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Montana's Julia Rooney in the round of 64 singles and then defeated UTEP's Kirsten Prelle, 6-4, 7-5, to advance to the round of 16.

"Alexandra played great today in both her matches," said sixth-year head coach Sean McInerney. "She is really playing smart and composed tennis, and reaching the round of 16 in this 128 draw is awesome. She will have a great match tomorrow against a good player from UNLV (Izumi Asano)."

Also in singles, junior Hannah Jones went to three sets in the round of 64 against Denver's Arisa Ladhani, losing the first set, 2-6, but came back to win the second, 6-4. The third and final set went to Ladhani, 6-2. Freshman Annaliese County rounded out the results with a 0-6, 0-6 loss to Denver's Tatum Burger.

In the round of 32 doubles, Jones and sophomore Alexandra Taylor advanced to the round of 16 by sweeping Air Force's Alex Kuo and Meredith Laskey, 8-0. Pisareva and freshman Sidnee Lavatai also advanced to the round of 16 with an 8-5 victory over Emily Dush and Lindsay Hung of Utah. County and freshman Gabrielle Dekkers and fell short in their doubles match with a 6-8 final against Colorado's Monica Malinen and Vera Markovic.

"What a great day for our doubles. It feels really good to have two teams in the round of 16 tomorrow," McInerney said. "Hannah and Alexandra (Taylor) played an outstanding match against Air Force, and Alexandra (Pisareva) and Sidnee gutted out a huge win against a very good Utah tandem."

Action continues Friday as the Aggies will compete in the round of 16 quarterfinals in doubles play, round of 16 singles and consolation singles.