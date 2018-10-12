Former Lone Peak star Frank Jackson was hurt all of last season, his first with the New Orleans Pelicans after getting drafted in 2017, but appears to be on track to contribute this season.

Earlier this week during an open practice, the 6-foot-3 guard threw down an impressive alley-oop.

Jazz could be "a surprise top-two seed"

The Utah Jazz are a trendy pick among national media to have a successful season, but what do some of their opponents say?

Sports Illustrated published its annual "NBA Scouts Unfiltered" piece this week, where anonymous scouts dish freely about the teams in the league. While not attributed to any certain person, the section about the Jazz was largely complimentary, with praise for general manager Dennis Lindsey, a bunch of players and the team's defense.

The one weakness of the team mentioned is that it doesn't have the personnel to play at times with no traditional big men like the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets do frequently.

"Their entire rotation is back. They have unbelievable continuity," a scout is quoted as saying. "If anyone is going to be a surprise top-two seed, it’s them."

Other links

And finally...

@BucketsONeale00 dropping buckets at our 90th South location! pic.twitter.com/IvUqQW0AYZ — LHM Used Cars (@LHMUsedCarSM) October 4, 2018

Jazz wing Royce O'Neale was at Larry H. Miller Used Cars recently with teammate Georges Niang and was "caught" on camera pulling off a pretty impressive trick shot.

There's no word yet concerning whether or not Utah head coach Quin Snyder will let O'Neale shoot that shot during a game.