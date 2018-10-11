1 of 6
Emergency responders work at the scene of an accident where a FrontRunner train hit a vehicle in North Salt Lake on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. The driver of the vehicle, center, walked away with minor injuries.

NORTH SALT LAKE — A man sustained minor injuries Thursday morning when he stopped on train tracks and a FrontRunner train slammed into his van, officials said.

About 6:30 a.m., the van stopped for traffic across train tracks in the area of Center Street. The track's crossing arms came down and hit the van. The driver then moved into the path of an oncoming train, officials said.

"The tracks are a dangerous place to be stopped. We put a lot of focus on that and trying to get people to stay back behind those white lines and markers," said Utah Transit Police Lt. Mike Thiede.

No one else was injured in the crash, officials said.

Trains were delayed for about two hours following the incident and a bus bridge was set up while the scene was cleared, according to UTA.

