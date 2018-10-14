The cute little school-aged child comes on with the innocent line, “Only $4 a month, that’s all it will cost the average person in Utah. Just $4 a month to give me a better education. Aren’t I worth $4 a month?”

Sounds like the sales pitch to get you to buy that beautiful boat you’ve always wanted. “Just $10 a day to have to boat of your dreams,” the salesman pitches. But, just like that boat, the gasoline tax has a lot more hidden expenses that you will never see coming until it’s too late and you’re left wondering, “What was I thinking? This boat is a money pit.”

If Utahns pass the 10 cent a gallon gas tax to help fund education, we will never see the end of it. Literally. Some of the unmentioned “expenses” are the higher cost of goods and services. Food prices will increase, and any industry that depends on transportation will have to pay more which means we the people will be paying a lot more than $4 a month. Then on top of that, this tax will least hurt those able to pay the most.

The rich will be slightly inconvenienced, but the poor will have a harder time making ends meet. So, vote "no" on the gas tax increase.

Michael Davis

Sandy