Proposition 3 aims to expand Medicaid to those making up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level. Unfortunately, it’s an empty promise. Utah will be unable to make Medicaid payments for these 60,000 Utahns in future years.

Unlike the federal government, Utah doesn’t have the vice of selling debt; the only way Utah can pay for this proposition is through tax increases. The government will take the bill for 90 percent of the costs; however, Utah joins only 14 states in being a net contributor to the federal budget. We get less than one dollar back for every dollar we pay in taxes. Utahns pay this 90 percent.

To pay the remaining 10 percent, proponents propose a 0.15 percent increase in sales tax. It may seem small but it is a $90 million tax increase. What’s more is that a sales tax is regressive, meaning it has a disproportionate effect on poorer people vs. wealthier people. Since poor people spend all they make, almost 100 percent of their income would be subjected to the tax. Combine this with the regressive gas tax increase for Question 1, and it’s Utah’s poor that pay the price.

Finally, Utah should not be adding to the welfare rolls during an economic expansion phase. Our economy is doing well right now, but inevitably our economy will contract, resulting in huge increases in Medicaid applications. Utah must underextend itself in expansion phases lest when our economy contracts we will be unable to pay the Medicaid benefits already promised.

Brayden Stevens

Fruit Heights, Davis County