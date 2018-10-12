Regina Pistilli’s op-ed, “Want a new American Dream? Put a price on carbon” (Oct. 4), advocated placing a fee on carbon fuels. This fee would raise the price of carbon to reflect its true costs — we pay millions annually to combat health and environmental ills that directly result from carbon-based pollution.

It’s also scary — wouldn't it make gasoline, natural gas and electricity more expensive? Yes, and that’s why any carbon fee legislation must return fees to the public. Had last year’s bipartisan carbon tax bill passed the Utah House, it would have eliminated state sales taxes on groceries and fuels; this year’s version may include additional benefits.

At the federal level, Citizens Climate Lobby is advancing carbon fee and dividend legislation. Net fees would be distributed equally to American households in a monthly check; projections show $400/month is realistic.

Both proposals favor those with lower incomes. For example, $400/month is a larger percentage of a $30,000/year income than of a $100,000/year income. Thus those who are less able to afford increases in heating fuel and gasoline see a more impactful income bump than the wealthy. All consumers will be incentivized to conserve, and energy producers will be incentivized to shift production to clean energy sources.

Sounds like win-win to me.

Marjorie McCloy

Salt Lake City