It's time for Friday night lights — on Thursday — and we have you covered better than anyone else in the state.

You also follow the action in our live blog below, or find up-to-the-minute scores and links to live streams on our scoreboard. Here are the games we are streaming tonight — we'll update the list throughout the day as more of our school and media partners confirm game coverage (kickoff times are all 7 p.m.):

Think you know who's going to win this week's games? Play our GridPicks contest for free. Prizes awarded every week.

-