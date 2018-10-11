Cache, left, Noor and Braulio, who are deaf, perform a scene from Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" at the Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind's campus in Salt Lake City on Thursday. The students performed for 70 representatives from the National League of Innovative Schools, who came to town to study the school and its programs. During the tour, students and teachers shared favorite innovative technologies as guests rotated through a series of activity stations. League members represent 93 districts and 33 states.

