RIVERTON — Residents can now get rid of unwanted prescription medication at a drop box at Peterson's Fresh Market, 1784 W. 12600 South.

The idea for the drop box came about in a Healthy Riverton committee meeting where committee member and Intermountain Healthcare Community Health manager Nathan Peterson suggested another drop box was needed in the city.

The others are located at Intermountain Riverton Hospital and the Unified Police Department's Riverton precinct building.

"Leftover prescriptions are responsible for much of Utah's opioid addiction," Peterson said in a statement. "In fact, 74 percent of Utahns addicted to opioids currently get them from a friend or family member. Prevention needs to be part of the community solution to this problem and drop boxes are part of that solution."

The drop box is available to the public Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.