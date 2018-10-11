SALT LAKE CITY — Narrowing this week’s list to five events was a toughie. But this is why I make the big journalism bucks.

Fall (or is it winter?) is now upon us. Those gray skies could go either way over the next few days. Thusly, we’ve got a mix of indoor and outdoor stuff for you. From art markets to hockey games to enormous gatherings of cute dogs, we’re just trying to cover the spread here. Let’s get to it.

Monster Used Book Sale at Salt Lake City Public Library

It’s a spooky time of year, and these deals are downright frightening. The Salt Lake City Public Library hosts a monster sale on used books, movies, music and more. Friday is half-price day, and Saturday is $6 bag day (fill up a bag for only $6). Trick-or-treat yourself. Oct. 11-13, Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 210 E. 400 South, free (801-524-8200, slcpl.org).

Indian Art Market at the Natural History Museum

Some of the region’s best Native American art and jewelry makers will gather at the Natural History Museum of Utah for the annual Indian Art Market. Come check out a wide array of beautiful pieces — from pottery to jewelry to textiles to painting to photography. Attendees can buy the items, which will also be included in a juried competition. Oct. 13-14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 301 Wakara Way, free (801-581-4303, nhmu.utah.edu).

Strut Your Mutt at Liberty Park

Liberty Park is always great for dog watching, but it goes to a whole other level this weekend. Strut Your Mutt, an annual fundraiser for Best Friends Animal Society, returns to Liberty Park. The event, which began in Salt Lake City more than 20 years ago, includes live entertainment, vendors, food trucks and a beer garden, with the walk beginning at noon. According to Best Friends, the 14-city event raised more than $2 million last year. Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., 600 E. 900 South, $15 (801-574-2454, strutyourmutt.org).

Mental Illness Awareness Night with the Utah Grizzlies

The Utah Grizzlies host their first ever Mental Illness Awareness Night. Partnering with National Alliance on Mental Illness Utah, the hockey game includes a pregame press conference about understanding mental illness, and 20 percent of ticket sales go toward NAMI. The first 150 people to purchase tickets gain admittance to the pregame press conference. Oct. 13, 5-10 p.m., 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $10 (801-988-8800, fevo.me/namiutah).

Downtown Dine O’Round

Sunday marks the final day for Salt Lake City’s Downtown Dine O’Round. A slew of local restaurants are taking part, offering discounted two- or three-course meals for all you hungry homies out there. Through Oct. 14, times and participating restaurants vary, $5-$35 (dineoround.com).