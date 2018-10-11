SALT LAKE CITY — Kanye West and President Donald Trump met for lunch on Thursday to talk about prison reform.

The conversation slid away from that sole focus, though, veering into West’s thoughts on politics, the 2016 presidential election, and the 13th Amendment.

West said he felt like Superman when wearing the "Make America Great Again" hat. He touched on topics such as mental health, prison reform, social policy and his support for Trump.

“Trump is on his hero’s journey right now,” West said of the president.

Here are video highlights from the meeting.

.@POTUS: “How does it feel to be in the Oval Office?”



Kanye West: “It is good energy in this.” pic.twitter.com/1cYMtYSV0w — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 11, 2018

Kanye West: “I love this guy right here. Let me give this guy a hug.” pic.twitter.com/fuHyzkW37X — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 11, 2018

2018 is wild.



Kanye on the 13th amendment: "We don’t have 13 floors, do we?" pic.twitter.com/w8cWoB2cIK — Complex (@Complex) October 11, 2018

At White House meeting, Kanye West goes on rant discussing racism and police brutality https://t.co/aSxVNxejw0 pic.twitter.com/lpYInTVpR9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 11, 2018

Kanye West to @jonkarl: "I don't answer questions in simple sound bites. You are tasting a fine wine. It has multiple notes to it." pic.twitter.com/7oAu0MIBkl — CSPAN (@cspan) October 11, 2018

Reporter: Is Kanye West a future presidential candidate?



President Trump: “Could very well be.”



Kanye West: "Only after, it would have to be 2024." pic.twitter.com/6wXIwqvzhq — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 11, 2018