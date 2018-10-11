1 of 6
View 6 Items
SALT LAKE CITY — Kanye West and President Donald Trump met for lunch on Thursday to talk about prison reform.
The conversation slid away from that sole focus, though, veering into West’s thoughts on politics, the 2016 presidential election, and the 13th Amendment.
West said he felt like Superman when wearing the "Make America Great Again" hat. He touched on topics such as mental health, prison reform, social policy and his support for Trump.
“Trump is on his hero’s journey right now,” West said of the president.
Here are video highlights from the meeting.