SALT LAKE CITY ― Looks like “the boys are back”: "High School Musical" is returning to Utah.

The Utah Film Commission announced Thursday that the Governor’s Office of Economic Development board has approved filming for the latest project from the Disney Channel.

According to a press release, "High School Musical: The Musical" will be a 10-episode scripted series for Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

“Told in documentary style, 'The Musical' will follow a group of East High students as they stage a performance of 'High School Musical,' only to realize that as much drama happens offstage as onstage,” the press release stated. Tim Federle, screenwriter, novelist and former Broadway performer, will pen the series as well as act as executive producer, along with Oliver Goldstick, Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush, who also produced the three "High School Musical" films.

Production of “High School Musical: The Musical” is scheduled to begin in Salt Lake City in early 2019 and it is estimated the shoot will bring more than $14 million to the state. Utah is no stranger to Disney films and productions. In the last 20 years, Disney has filmed over 40 projects in Utah, including "The Lone Ranger," "John Carter," all three "High School Musical" films and most recently the TV show "Andi Mack," which is currently filming its third season.

“Visitors still make special trips to Utah to see where 'High School Musical' was filmed and we’re incredibly proud of its resonating impact with generations of young people,” said Virginia Pearce, director of the Utah Film Commission. “We’re thrilled to introduce a fresh take on this classic story and continue to support Disney’s production here in Utah.”

The Utah Film Commission is responsible for marketing the state as a location for film, television and commercial production. Each time a project is approved, it brings jobs and opportunities for local talent, crew members and vendors. More than 1,400 productions have been filmed in Utah.

“We're looking forward to continuing our work with Utah's Film Commission and with the state's outstanding production crews, facilities and incentive program which have contributed to high quality content for kids and families" said Susette Hsiung, executive vice president of network production management and operations for Disney Channels Worldwide.