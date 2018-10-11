SALT LAKE CITY — Charges were filed Thursday against a Salt Lake man who prosecutors say stabbed his roommate 15 time in the chest, face, neck, arms and stomach.

Marcus McLain, 53, was charged in 3rd District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony.

On Monday, Robert Hoff was in his bedroom at 1805 W. Kimberly Circle (460 North), when McLain "burst into his room and began to stab him repeatedly" and stated that "he was going to kill him," according to charging documents.

Hoff exited his apartment and McLain followed holding a knife, according to a neighbor who witnessed what was happening, the charges state. The neighbor pushed McLain back into his apartment and shut the door.

Salt Lake police found Hoff lying on the ground when they arrived and took him to a local hospital where doctors determined he suffered a punctured lung and liver and required stitches and staples to close his other stab wounds, the charges state.

Officers surrounded the apartment, where McLain had barricaded himself inside, and broke out a window after smelling gas to ventilate it, according to police. About an hour to 90 minutes later, McLain came out the window and surrendered without further incident.