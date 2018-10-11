SALT LAKE CITY — FedEx expects to add more than 55,000 seasonal positions to help deliver holiday packages this year, including more than 550 positions at FedEx Ground in Salt Lake City.

In addition, FedEx Express is hiring for 75 permanent positions in Salt Lake City.

Hiring is for frontline employees, specifically package handlers.

For more information about positions at FedEx Ground, log on to groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com. For more information about positions at FedEx Express, log on to careers.fedex.com.