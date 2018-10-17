SALT LAKE CITY — Dante Exum likes to joke that the Utah Jazz are the only team in the NBA that has jerseys for every color of the rainbow.

The Australian guard may very well be right, too.

“But it’s good,” Exum said.

The 2018-19 campaign will not only present an opportunity for the close-knit Jazz team to build off last year’s playoff run, but the franchise also will be celebrating its 40th season of basketball in Salt Lake City.

Utah will bring in the season with style, with six different jerseys.

Nike has laced the Jazz with a purple classic edition, gradient city edition, yellow statement edition, navy blue icon edition, white association edition and a green earned edition that is rumored to debut on Christmas, when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.

Players seem to be happy with the plethora of choices. Spaniard floor general Ricky Rubio unveiled the throwback purple ones on social media and loves the concept.

“It’s between (the purple) one and the city edition,” Rubio said of his favorites. “That’s my pick or both of them.”

Joe Ingles also loves the purple throwback style that will be worn five times at home and four times on the road this season. The Nov. 7 matchup versus Dallas will mark the first time.

“Mine is purple, Ricky, thanks for asking,” Ingles answered Rubio during media day.

The Jazz will wear purple Classic, navy Icon, yellow Statement, white Association and gradient City Edition Nike jerseys this season, plus a Christmas jersey. Ricky Rubio says his favorites are the throwback and city edition jerseys. Joe Ingles like the purple ones. pic.twitter.com/SbdrbKRdjL — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 24, 2018

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell says his picks are “the city one or the purple for sure,” while reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert unanimously selects the Nike Classic Edition purple uniforms above the other options.

“Everything that’s new is better, so I would say the purple one,” Gobert said, smirking.

Utah will break out the white association edition threads for the season opener at Sacramento on Oct. 17, then return to Vivint Arena two nights later in the same gear for an Oct. 19 game against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Nike classic edition jerseys and merchandise are expected to hit the Utah Jazz Team Store in mid-November.

An exclusive Jazz-branded Nike Team Store also opened in September at Vivint Arena to offer more selections. As the Jazz are set to play in 17 nationally televised games (ESPN, TNT and NBA TV), fans will be exposed to different flavors as they watch them hit the hardwood.

“They’re bright. I like them,” Exum said of the purple throwback jerseys. “It’s something different … during the long season, just not only for us to change it up every so often but for the fans to see something different. We have a lot of different uniforms this season, so it’ll be fun.”