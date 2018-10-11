SALT LAKE CITY — Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae drew a Hollywood comparison for his throw-down of Stanford receiver Michael Wilson on a reverse in the first quarter of Saturday’s 40-21 Utah victory.

“It was kind of Captain Insano,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, referencing a character in the movie “The Waterboy.”

Captain Insano showed “no mercy” according to a line in the film by Adam Sandler.

In the game, Anae threw Wilson to the ground for a 1-yard loss.

“He thought he was going to go somewhere,” Anae said. “He wasn’t going anywhere. Let’s just say that.”

Whittingham acknowledged it was a great play by Anae.

“He played his responsibility exactly right — stayed home, was disciplined and that’s why you do that, so you can make plays.”

THE THROW: Utah’s first touchdown pass since Aug. 30 began with quarterback Tyler Huntley shaking off a defender and then making a strong throw to the left and connecting with receiver Samson Nacua. The 57-yard pass play came in the fourth quarter.

“We have progression going that way on that side of the field,” Huntley said. “So I knew where Samson was going to be at and I just pretty much found him.”

UTE PROUD: Friday night marks Utah’s fifth annual “Ute Proud” game. Representatives from the Ute Tribe will be introduced to the crowd and a cultural demonstration by the Pow Wow committee is scheduled for halftime. Proceeds from “Ute Proud” T-shirts will benefit scholarships and youth programs for the tribe.

EXTRA POINTS: Utah is appearing on ESPN for the second consecutive week. The Utes are 15-14 all-time on the network ... Men’s tennis coach Roeland Brateanu will be honored with the 2017-18 Don Reddish Award for leading the Utes to the NCAA tournament ... The family of Adora Anae, who is now playing professional volleyball in South Korea, will accept the 2017-18 Occie Evans Award on her behalf ... Whittingham is seeking his 200th victory as a member of Utah’s coaching staff.