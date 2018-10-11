PROVO — The Utah Transit Authority will run extra Utah Valley Express buses from the Provo and Orem FrontRunner stations beginning at 6:15 p.m. for Saturday’s BYU-Hawaii football game.

Following the game, extra buses will be staged on University Parkway. Direct nonstop buses to the Provo Central Station will be staged on the southwest corner of Canyon Road and University Parkway facing southbound.

Customers should board the bus within 15 minutes after the end of the game.

The 11:17 p.m. and 12:17 a.m. Provo departures of FrontRunner will be held for up to 30 minutes to meet buses from LaVell Edwards Stadium.

While Utah Valley Express fare is free for everyone, there is no agreement between BYU and UTA for sporting event tickets to be used as UTA fare. Passengers are required to pay a UTA fare or use a transit pass to ride FrontRunner to and from the game.