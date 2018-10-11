PANAMA CITY, Fla. ― Hurricane Michael smashed into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday.

According to The New York Times, the storm has already knocked out power in over 800,000 homes and businesses, compromised water systems and claimed two lives.

As of 2 p.m. EST, the tropical storm was 25 miles south of Greensboro, North Carolina. As reported by The Weather Channel, the hurricane-turned-tropical-storm continues to travel up the East Coast with wind speeds of up to 50 mph.

The Category 4 hurricane once had wind speeds of up to 155 mph. The minimum wind speed of a Category 5 hurricane is 157 mph, meaning Michael missed that classification by 2 miles per hour.

In terms of pressure, The Washington Post reported that Michael is the third-strongest hurricane to make landfall in the continental United States, even ranking above Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005. In terms of wind speed, it is the fourth-strongest in U.S. history.

Photos and videos of the destruction already show just how “monstrous” Michael really was.

Aerial view of catastrophic damage to Mexico Beach, Florida. The town took a direct hit by Hurricane #Michael on Wednesday. A devastating category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph. Nearly a category 5. pic.twitter.com/VaVBLmum0W — Zach Covey (@ZachWPDE) October 11, 2018

Water tower that was taken down by Hurricane #Michael in Mexico Beach, FL. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/feQmTt7MQW — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) October 11, 2018

F-15 Eagle static display at Veterans Park in Callaway, Florida before and after #HurricaneMichael. pic.twitter.com/SeVVbNpvAU — Ward Carroll (@wardcarroll) October 11, 2018

A look at Pirates Cove Marina in Panama City, FL before and after #HurricaneMichael 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/8CaCHJW2ot — ABC7 Sarasota (@mysuncoast) October 11, 2018