Arizona (3-3, 2-1) at Utah (3-2, 1-2)
THE BASICS
Kickoff: Friday, 8 p.m.
Rice-Eccles Stadium (45,807)
FieldTurf
Series: Utah leads 22-19-2
Tickets: Still available
UTA: Free with a ticket
Parking: Info and maps
Tailgating: Options
TV: ESPN
Livestream: ESPN
Radio: ESPN 700AM
Weather: Clear, temperatures in the 40s.
THE STAKES
For Arizona ... The Wildcats can keep pace with the Pac-12 South frontrunners with a victory at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
For Utah … The Utes are seeking to even their Pac-12 record at 2-2 and keep South Division title hopes alive.
THE TRENDS
For Arizona … Like Utah, the Wildcats enter the game on the heels of a Pac-12 win. They defeated Cal last Saturday.
For Utah ... The Utes have won the last two meetings in the series. It followed four straight losses to the Wildcats.
THE CRYSTAL BALL
For Arizona ... The Wildcats could make things difficult on the Utes if they can avoid becoming one-dimensional on offense.
For Utah … The Utes may have found the right formula for success against Stanford. Can they do it again?
PLAYER TO WATCH
Khalil Tate Arizona quarterback: The junior has rushed for just 109 yards this season after running for 1,411 in 2017. His passing yardage is up, way up, however.
KEY MATCHUP
Arizona’s rushing defense vs. Utah’s ground game: The Wildcats are 11th in the Pac-12 defending the run (197.3 yards per game). The Utes counter with Zack Moss and Tyler Huntley.
QUOTABLE
“Our team is a little bit different across the board because we’ve had so many interchangeable moving parts.”
— Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin
"It is a big positive that we can build off last game, not only with the production but with the energy, the passion and the juice that they played with.”
— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham
NEXT UP
Arizona heads to UCLA on Saturday, Oct.20. Utah hosts USC the same day.
UTAH SCHEDULE
Aug. 30 — Weber State, Won 41-10
Sept. 8 — at Northern Illinois, Won 17-6
Sept. 15 — Washington, Lost 21-7
Sept. 29 — at Washington State, Lost 28-24
Oct. 6 — at Stanford, Won 40-21
Oct. 12 — Arizona (8 p.m., ESPN)
Oct. 20 — USC (6 p.m., P12N)
Oct. 26 — at UCLA (8:30 p.m., ESPN)
Nov. 3 — at Arizona State (TBA)
Nov. 10 — Oregon (TBA)
Nov. 17 — at Colorado (TBA)
Nov. 24 — BYU (TBA)
All times Mountain