Arizona (3-3, 2-1) at Utah (3-2, 1-2)

THE BASICS

Kickoff: Friday, 8 p.m.

Rice-Eccles Stadium (45,807)

FieldTurf

Series: Utah leads 22-19-2

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700AM

Weather: Clear, temperatures in the 40s.

Utah Utes fans cheer in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

THE STAKES

For Arizona ... The Wildcats can keep pace with the Pac-12 South frontrunners with a victory at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

For Utah … The Utes are seeking to even their Pac-12 record at 2-2 and keep South Division title hopes alive.

THE TRENDS

For Arizona … Like Utah, the Wildcats enter the game on the heels of a Pac-12 win. They defeated Cal last Saturday.

For Utah ... The Utes have won the last two meetings in the series. It followed four straight losses to the Wildcats.

THE CRYSTAL BALL

For Arizona ... The Wildcats could make things difficult on the Utes if they can avoid becoming one-dimensional on offense.

For Utah … The Utes may have found the right formula for success against Stanford. Can they do it again?

PLAYER TO WATCH

Khalil Tate Arizona quarterback: The junior has rushed for just 109 yards this season after running for 1,411 in 2017. His passing yardage is up, way up, however.

KEY MATCHUP

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watch the action in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

Arizona’s rushing defense vs. Utah’s ground game: The Wildcats are 11th in the Pac-12 defending the run (197.3 yards per game). The Utes counter with Zack Moss and Tyler Huntley.

QUOTABLE

“Our team is a little bit different across the board because we’ve had so many interchangeable moving parts.”

— Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin

"It is a big positive that we can build off last game, not only with the production but with the energy, the passion and the juice that they played with.”

— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

NEXT UP

Arizona heads to UCLA on Saturday, Oct.20. Utah hosts USC the same day.

UTAH SCHEDULE

Aug. 30 — Weber State, Won 41-10

Sept. 8 — at Northern Illinois, Won 17-6

Sept. 15 — Washington, Lost 21-7

Sept. 29 — at Washington State, Lost 28-24

Oct. 6 — at Stanford, Won 40-21

Oct. 12 — Arizona (8 p.m., ESPN)

Oct. 20 — USC (6 p.m., P12N)

Oct. 26 — at UCLA (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 3 — at Arizona State (TBA)

Nov. 10 — Oregon (TBA)

Nov. 17 — at Colorado (TBA)

Nov. 24 — BYU (TBA)

All times Mountain