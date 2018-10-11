SALT LAKE CITY — With the highly anticipated film "Jane and Emma" set for release Friday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday that it will match all movie tickets purchased on opening day with a donation to the NAACP of up to $40,000.

"The NAACP applauds the producers of the film, 'Jane and Emma,' for working to bring to light (a) figure in Latter-day Saints history," Jeanetta Williams, president of the NAACP Salt Lake Branch, said in a press release. "The donation will help further the NAACP’s mission to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination."

LDS Charities announced that $25,000 will come from the Church's foundation and the other $15,000 from Bonneville Charitable Foundation. This effort to support the NAACP follows the 40th anniversary of the Church's 1978 revelation restoring priesthood and temple blessings to black members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In light of President Nelson's request for women of the Church of Jesus Christ to participate in a 10-day social media fast, the marketing team for "Jane and Emma" has shifted its final promotional effort into organizing a phone bank eventon Thursday in downtown Salt Lake City.

"Jane and Emma" tells the true story of Jane Manning James, one of the most well-documented black Saints in the early Church of Jesus Christ, and her friendship with Emma Smith, wife of Prophet Joseph Smith. It chronicles the struggles and trials of Church members in Nauvoo days after the martyrdom of Joseph Smith.