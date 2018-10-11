SALT LAKE CITY — Bus and train fare is free all day on Friday for riders with a ticket to the Utah-Arizona football game. Riders should be prepared to show a paper or mobile version of the ticket if asked for fare.

For those attending the game from Davis and Weber counties, the Utah Transit Authority recommends riders exit FrontRunner trains at Salt Lake Central Station and board direct buses to Rice-Eccles Stadium.

UTA will also have buses located at points along 400 South to supplement TRAX capacity. UTA employees may direct riders to the bus instead of a train.

Following the game, which begins at 8 p.m., UTA will provide connections to all TRAX and S-Line stations.

FrontRunner will run one late-night trip northbound and one late-night trip southbound after the game, serving all stations. Riders should be prepared to catch a TRAX train or a bus to the FrontRunner station within 15 minutes after the end of the game to guarantee a connection.