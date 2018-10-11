MIDVALE — The second in a series of TRAX Red Line closures will occur Saturday and Sunday as crews construct a rail bridge that spans 7200 South near 700 West. The work is part of a Utah Department of Transportation project to widen 7200 South.

The work will begin early Saturday after service for the University of Utah’s football game against Arizona State ends.

During the closure, a bus bridge will transport riders between Historic Gardner, Bingham Junction and Fashion Place West stations. The closure is not expected to impact other lines or stations.

Northbound Red Line riders should exit the train at Historic Gardner Station and transfer to a bus as directed by UTA employees. The bus will take them to Fashion Place West Station where they can r-board the Red Line. The bus will also stop at Bingham Junction for passengers who need to start or end their trip there.

Southbound Red Line riders should exit the train at Fashion Place West, transfer to the bus and exit at Historic Gardner Station where they can reboard the Red Line. The bus will also stop at Bingham Junction for passengers who need to start or end their trip there.

UTA is hoping to keep buses running on the same schedule as trains, but riders should allow extra time to make connections.

Additional closures are scheduled for Oct. 27 and 28, Nov. 3 and 4, and Nov. 17 and 18, but those dates may change based on weather and other factors. The 2019 dates are still being determined.