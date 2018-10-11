OREM — Are your pumpkin creations a cut above the rest? If so, you could win $350 in Central Utah Gardens’ annual carving contest.

Anyone 12 and older can enter, and pumpkins can be carved, painted or decorated. Lighting is optional. Entries are limited to one per person in one of two categories — carved and painted/decorated. Entries can include more than one pumpkin.

Pumpkins will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26, at 355 W. University Parkway. Pumpkins that need to be illuminated will be lit using a lightbulb provided by Central Utah Gardens.

Judging will be held that evening, and the winners will be contacted the next day. Prizes of $350 will be handed out in each category for the most detailed, the most creative and the most humorous. There will also be multiple Garden Staff Choice Awards of $100 each.

Each entry will be displayed at a Pumpkin Walk on Saturday, Oct. 27, from noon to 6 p.m. During that time, visitors will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite entry from among those that did not receive an award from the judges. That winner will receive $100. Pumpkin entries that look best when illuminated will be displayed with a nighttime photo provided by Central Utah Gardens.

Entries can be picked up by their owners between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 27, or on Monday, Oct. 29, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Entries that are not picked up during those times will be discarded unless special arrangements are made.

For more information, or to download the entry form, log on to centralutahgardens.org.