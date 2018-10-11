SALT LAKE CITY — The internet is bringing us an even better glimpse into what’s happening with Hurricane Michael.

The Category 4 storm barreled into the Florida coast this week. According to CNN, the storm had wind speeds upwards of 145 miles per hour, and severe flooding and storm damage is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Two people have died so far from the storm.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said the storm could be the worst the Florida Panhandle has seen in 100 years.

Those interested in watching the storm from afar can access live cameras from various beaches around Florida, according to Mashable.

Reddit users using the r/Florida subreddit banded together to share beach cams of multiple locations, including at Holiday Inn resort

There are also some live YouTube streams of Clearwater Beach, which has already begun experiencing fierce winds and heavy rainfall.

Don’t want these national streams be the end-all? Local news station 10News WTSP has several cameras up and running that show off the Tampa Bay area, including a few with radar maps.

Similarly, KMVT News has a live cam of the storm that includes analysis and information from the station's meteorologists.