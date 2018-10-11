SALT LAKE CITY ― Passengers of a Frontier Airlines flight were forced to deplane after officials found a woman’s “emotional support animal” to be a little nutty.

According to CBS News, the woman informed Frontier Airlines that she was bringing an emotional support animal when booking a flight from Orlando, Florida, to Cleveland, Ohio. But the airline says she left out a key detail — the companion animal was a squirrel.

Found on Frontier’s website, the company’s animal policy states the following: "We do not accept unusual or exotic animals, including but not limited to rodents, reptiles, insects, hedgehogs, rabbits, sugar gliders, non-household birds or improperly cleaned and/or animals with (a) foul odor."

Orlando police were called when the woman, who remains unidentified, refused to deplane. ABC News reported that police asked all passengers to exit the aircraft so that they could deal with the customer.

The woman was eventually escorted off the plane and taken to the main terminal.

Videos posted on social media by other passengers showed the woman being rolled away in a wheelchair. Disgruntled passengers of the plane began clapping upon her removal. She responded by throwing up an obscene gesture and telling them to “shut up," then giving some other passengers a thumbs up.

In line with actions taken by other airlines, Frontier recently announced more changes to its companion animal policy.

“Frontier will allow cats and dogs as emotional support animals,” the company said. “The animal must be in a carrier that can be stowed under the seat in front of the customer or be on a leash at all times while in the airport and onboard the aircraft. Customers may bring just one emotional support animal per person.

The new changes will be taking effect starting Nov. 1.