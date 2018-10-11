Weber State freshman running back Josh Davis has been named to the Jerry Rice Award watch list, honoring the top freshman in the nation.

Davis is one of 15 players across the nation named to the watch list. The STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award, named for the legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver, began in 2011 and will be presented by STATS following the season.

Davis, a native of Sandy, Utah, has had a great start to the season. In four games played this year, he leads the Big Sky and ranks third in the country in rushing. He is also third in the nation in all-purpose yards per game at 177 and 11th in punt returns.

He has 92 carries for 551 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging 137.8 yards per game and has surpassed 100 yards in three of the four games he’s played this season.

He rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns in his first game at Cal Poly and followed that up with 104 yards in a win over South Dakota. He posted a career-high 218 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Northern Colorado on Sept. 22. He also had a 95-yard touchdown run in that win, the third-longest rushing play in Weber State history.

Davis also has eight punt returns for 123 yards and has seven receptions for 37 yards, giving him 708 all-purpose yards on the season.