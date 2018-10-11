Utah State soccer (2-10-1, 1-4-1 MW) returns to the road this weekend, as it continues Mountain West play at Colorado College (7-4-1, 3-2-1 MW) on Friday, Oct. 12, at 3 p.m.

All-time, Utah State is 2-2-3 against Colorado College. The teams met once last year, with the game ending in a tie, 1-1, in double overtime. Utah State's last trip to Colorado Springs came during the 2016 season, where the Tigers topped the Aggies 1-0.

Colorado College opens the weekend with a 7-4-1 overall record, including 3-2-1 in Mountain West play. Last weekend, the Tigers split a weekend of road action, falling to Wyoming, 3-1, before tying their match against Colorado State with a scoreless draw.

Senior midfielder Lauren Milliet leads the Colorado College offense with four goals on the year. Sophomore Jade Odom has played all the team's minutes in the net where she has allowed 15 goals and tallied 46 saves. Colorado College returns 17 letterwinners and 10 starters from last year's squad that went 6-9-4 overall and 3-6-2 in the conference, finishing 10th. Geoff Bennett is in his 15th season as the head coach of the Tiger program where he has an overall record of 155-101-19.

For the Aggies, freshman forward Sara Noel is the leading scorer, netting four goals so far this season, while sophomore midfielder Ashley Cardozo leads with four assists. Senior Grace McGuire leads the goalkeepers with 54 saves and 20 goals allowed this year, earning a 1.80 goals against average.

All Mountain West matches will continue to be broadcast as a USU Athletics Production on the Mountain West Network. All video feeds will be available live and in archive form online. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through GameTracker, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every match.