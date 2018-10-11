SALT LAKE CITY — Does your dog or cat have a microchip?

If not, you can get one for free on Saturday, Oct. 27, thanks to Wasatch Front Subaru retailers and the Humane Society of Utah.

Simply log on to utahhumane.org/microchip, select a Subaru location and then choose a time slot between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Microchips, which are limited to one dog or one cat per household, will be implanted by local licensed veterinarians and technicians from Banfield Pet Hospital.

All dogs must be on a leash and all cats must be in a carrier.

Once locations and time slots become full, no more registrations will be accepted.

The participating dealerships are:

• Young Subaru, 3920 Riverdale Road, South Ogden.

• Nate Wade Subaru, 555 W. 1700 South, Salt Lake City.

• Mark Miller Subaru Midtown, 3535 S. State, South Salt Lake.

• Mark Miller Subaru South Towne, 10920 S. State, Sandy.

• Doug Smith Subaru, 501 W. Main, American Fork.

Pets and their owners are encouraged to wear a costume. The Humane Society will feature pets and their owners in a Facebook photo album following the event. And three lucky winners at each dealership location will receive a free Barkbox.