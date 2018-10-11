The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement Wednesday regarding missionaries near the area affected by Hurricane Michael.

“Missionaries in the path of Hurricane Michael have taken necessary precautions to remain safe as the storm passes,” said Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff. “Missionaries serving in coastal areas have been moved to safe locations with adequate supplies. Our mission presidents are in close contact with their missionaries and have instructed them on safety protocols.

“We pray for all those in the storm’s path. The Church continues to monitor conditions on the ground and will make any necessary adjustments as the storm progresses.”

