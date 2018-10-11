SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 11.
FanX says a $4 million judgment would “destroy” the company and hurt Utah’s economy. Read more.
Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. has been mentioned as a possible replacement for U.S. ambassador Nikki Haley at the UN. Read more.
In our opinion, voting “no” on Prop. 2 and seeking a compromise on legislation shows the nation the Utah way. Read more.
A missing hiker’s body has been recovered in Provo Canyon, according to the family. Read more.
The Utah Jazz exercised team options for Donovan Mitchell and Tony Bradley for the 2019-2020 season. Read more.
Utah’s emergency shelter just got 150 new mattresses. Here’s why.
- Deseret News poll: Where do likely voters stand on Proposition 2?
- Friendly debate yields political differences between Mitt Romney, Jenny Wilson
- Here’s Grayson Allen’s biggest challenge for the season, according to Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder
- 6 things you may be wondering about the new Sunday worship schedule for Latter-day Saints
- BYU LB Zayne Anderson to undergo season-ending surgery, Sitake says
Featured voices:
- In our opinion: Financial literacy is conspicuously absent from too many schools
- Jay Evensen: How Utahns could one day vote for more than one candidate per race
- In our opinion: It's the best time to prepare for the worst
- Boyd Matheson: Want to save the world? Start at home
- Hurricane Michael live updates: Much of Florida Panhandle left in ruins [The New York Times]
- Saudis discussed plan to lure Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, U.S. intercepts show [CNN]
- China, Russia, North Korea call for adjusted sanctions ahead of denuclearization [Politico]
- U.S. weapons systems can be 'easily hacked' [BBC News]
- U.S. detains alleged Chinese spy it says tried to steal GE trade secrets [WSJ]