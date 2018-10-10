Utah State women's tennis started off strong at the ITA Regionals in Las Vegas on Wednesday as three Aggies posted victories in their opening round in singles and the Aggies swept the field in doubles play.

"Today, we had a lot of outstanding performances, and I felt that as a whole, we took a large step forward," said sixth-year head coach Sean McInerney. "We have a lot to improve our shot tolerance, but our decision-making was spot on. I'm looking forward to continuing to improve tomorrow."

In singles, Utah State faced a pair of Mountain West opponents. Junior Hannah Jones had a straight-set victory over UTEP's Vanessa Valdez, winning the first set, 6-2, and only lost one game in the second set to win, 6-1. Sophomore Alexandra Pisareva, who is the No. 5 seed, cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Yadira Rubio of New Mexico State. Freshman Sidnee Lavatai faced Melissa Huchet of Nevada but lost, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7 (5). Sophomore Alexandra Taylor also faced a conference foe but lost, 4-6, 2-6, against Air Force's Kristen Kerrigan. Freshman Gabrielle Dekkers lost her first set but came back and forced a third and deciding set against Weber State's Cali Fuller, however, Fuller was victorious in the third set as the Wildcat won by a 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 final.

In the round of 64 doubles, Jones and Taylor defeated Idaho State's Madison Fenske and Melissa Coburn, 8-4. Pisareva and Lavatai also won by an 8-6 victory over Weber State's Pei_Hsuan (Patty) Kuo and Sara Parker. Dekkers and County captured an 8-5 win against Rebecca Keijzerwaard and Gavi Kalaga of New Mexico State.

Action continues Thursday as the Aggies will compete in the round of 64 in singles, as well as the round of 32 in doubles play.