On this episode of the Ute Insiders podcast, Deseret News sports writers Dirk Facer, Amy Donaldson and Trent Wood break down the Utes as they approach their sixth game of the 2018 season. Utah hosts Arizona Friday with a 1-2 record in Pac-12 play. A win could put them back in the Pac-12 South race. Former Ute coach Ron McBride is our guest on this week's Utah by 5 segment. This and more on the Deseret News Ute Insiders podcast.

