LOGAN — A Logan man is facing criminal charges after allegedly raping and threatening to tie down a woman he matched with on the dating app Tinder.

Wyatt Dean Martin, 21, was charged Tuesday in 1st District Court with aggravated kidnapping and rape, both first-degree felonies, and forcible sexual abuse and obstructing justice, both second-degree felonies.

Logan Police Capt. Tyson Budge confirmed Tuesday evening that police have been contacted by other possible victims and believe more assaults may have occurred. Anyone with information is asked to call 435-753-7555.

On Sept. 22, according to police, Martin invited the woman to a party at his home, where the woman said she was pressured into drinking a shot of whiskey. She was also given a drink she believed was sweet tea, but Martin later said it contained alcohol, according to a probable cause statement.

"The victim said that she began to feel abnormal and felt far more intoxicated than the shot of whiskey and a small drink of the sweet tea would cause," police said.

According to the statement, the woman said Martin then took her on a tour of the home, later bringing her to his bedroom, where they began kissing and Martin removed her shirt.

When Martin tried to pick the woman up, she says she told him "no," according to police.

"She said that he then aggressively pushed her backwards onto the bed knocking oxygen out of her lungs so she couldn't breathe," police said.

Martin removed the rest of the woman's clothes and proceeded to assault her while she told him to stop and fought back, according to the statement.

"Wyatt got off of her and went to the closet and grabbed what she believed to be a strap and told her that if she didn't quit moving he was going to tie her down. The victim said that she was so scared she froze and ceased fighting," the statement says.

Though the room was dark, the woman described seeing "1-2 inch strapping with what appeared to be loops on the end," police stated.

After the assault, Martin allegedly threw a towel at the woman and told her to clean up, police said.

When she was in the bathroom, "the victim said that she received a call from a friend. … During that phone call Wyatt took the phone from the victim and after talking to her friend Wyatt hung up on her," police said.

When they later searched his residence, officers found towels that matched the woman's description, as well as a belt with loops at the end like the one described by the woman, police said.

They also found marijuana, a shotgun and a high-powered rifle in his room, according to the statement.

Martin was also charged with purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony, and possession or use of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, both class B misdemeanors.

His initial appearance in 1st District Court is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Those who have experienced sexual abuse or assault can get assistance from Utah's statewide 24-hour Rape and Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 888-421-1100.